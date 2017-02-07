Ireland’s women’s cricket team have beaten Zimbabwe by 119 runs in their World Cup qualifying Group A game in Sri Lanka.

Ireland made 237-6 off their 50 overs with Kim Garth top scoring on 63 and they then bowled out Zimbabwe for 118.

Laura Delany also added an impressive 47, combining with Garth for an impressive third-wicket partnership of 94.

Ireland adding 101 in the last 13 overs with Clare Shillington hitting 30 from 20 deliveries, while Mary Waldron and teenager Gaby Lewis hit 18 and 13 not out respectively.

Leinster's Amy Kenealy celebrated her 50th cap and took two wickets for 19 runs from her six-over spell, while Garth and Hills' leg-spinner Ciara Metcalfe both took three wickets as Zimbabwe lost their final eight wickets for a meagre 60 runs.

The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six stage, and also earn ODI status until the next World Cup.

The top four teams from the Super Six stage will qualify for the World Cup finals in England later this year.

Ireland are back in action on Wednesday when they face hosts Sri Lanka - who were beaten today by tournament favourites India. Bangladesh and South Africa beat PNG and Pakistan in the other games.

ICC Womens's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo

Ireland 237/6 (50 overs; K Garth 63, L Delany 47, C Shillington 30, C Joyce 26, J Nkomo 2-46, N Mutasa 2-53)

Zimbabwe 118 all out (37.5 overs; A Noiraya 35, L Tshuma 25, M Musonda 20, K Garth 3-24, C Metcalfe 3-38, R Lewis 2-7, A Kenealy 2-19).