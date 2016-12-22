The KPC Group has announced that is ending its sponsorship of Irish cricket, just one year into a three-year deal.

The three-year partnership which was signed in April 2016 had an opt-out clause which will be enacted by KPC in March 2017 following a change in its strategic objectives.

Dr Kali P. Chaudhuri, Chairman of the KPC Group said: “It is with a heavy heart that KPC will exit this partnership.

"We received great exposure for the KPC brand in 2016 but our strategic objectives have changed, and it was important to be straight with Cricket Ireland rather than simply treading water or holding them back from partnering with a fully-engaged sponsor.

"It’s important to stress that this decision bears no reflection on Cricket Ireland, whose team have been nothing but very pro-active and supportive since the relationship commenced. I wish them great success on their journey towards Test Cricket and making cricket mainstream in Ireland.”

Reacting to the new, Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom said: “Cricket Ireland are grateful to The KPC Group for their investment to date and also for their early indication to exit the partnership, which helps maximise our chances of having a shirt sponsor in time for next year’s historic matches against England.

"Our default position is to be ambitious and, looking ahead, it’s a very exciting time for Irish cricket with first-class status for our domestic competition and new practice facilities just announced, Test cricket a real possibility, more people than ever following and supporting our game, and a full programme of quality fixtures in 2017.

"Cricket Ireland will now focus on replacing KPC with a new team partner to join us on our exciting journey.”

Cricket Ireland aim to have a new team sponsor in place ahead of their first ever ODI Series in England in May next year (May 5 in Bristol and May 7 at Lord’s).

Later that month, Ireland will also welcome Test Nations Bangladesh and New Zealand to Malahide and Clontarf in Dublin, while the West Indies will take on the Boys in Green in Stormont, Belfast in September.

The Hanley Interprovincial Series returns in April with its newly granted ICC first-class Status, which is a significant step for Ireland in achieving its stated goal of Test status.