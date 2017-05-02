Katie Taylor could fight in New York or Boston this summer if a planned Las Vegas fight falls through, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Former Olympic champion Taylor extended her undefeated record to 5-0 last weekend, picking up her first professional title with a seventh-round stoppage of Germany’s Nina Meinke at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s dramatic win over Wladimir Klitschko.

Not only did the Irishwoman claim the WBA inter-continental belt, but the victory also tees up a planned world-title tilt in Dublin – likely to take place in November – as her London bout last weekend was also a world-title eliminator.

Five months, five fights, five wins. It's been an incredible journey so far with @KatieTaylor. Looking forward to the next stop... pic.twitter.com/TMIo7n7lXu — Brian Peters (@BPPboxing) April 30, 2017

Following her fifth win in just 22 weeks since turning pro last November, Taylor looks set to return to the ring in June with a Stateside trip in the works.

However, while a Las Vegas date appears to be most likely, a summer fight in either New York or Boston may also be a possibility depending on negotiations with US TV networks.

"I think it’s an eight or 10-rounder next in America and then I’ll bring her to Dublin in October November for the world title," said Hearn.

"It’s onwards and upwards from here. Her first belt, she got a huge reception at Wembley, a great performance and it’s America next," continued the promoter, who is considering the possibility of booking an undercard date for Taylor in support of the world light-heavyweight rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev on June 17 in Las Vegas.

However, that plan depends on Sky Sports securing UK/Irish TV rights to the HBO broadcast, while a battle between HBO and their rivals Showtime to screen Taylor’s fights in the US is likely to have an impact on Hearn’s plans.

Peter Nelson, executive vice president of sports at HBO, was notably among the well-wishers to offer his congratulations to Taylor following her victory last weekend, while Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza has been vocal in his praise of the Bray woman.

First of many titles for @KatieTaylor in the pro game! 👊 pic.twitter.com/agO6yoaKXt — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 30, 2017

"That’s a possibility," said Hearn on the Vegas date. "But Showtime are [also] interested in doing something with Katie on the east coast.

"She’ll box June or July on the [US] east or west coast," confirmed the Matchroom Sports promoter, who admitted that negotiations between Sky – Matchroom’s broadcast partner – and HBO over the Ward card will dictate plans.

"Yeah, probably for that one," he said. "But if it’s not that one [Las Vegas] then we’ll do the other thing [on the east coast].

"We should know in two weeks or something like that," added Hearn, who was impressed with Taylor’s composure against the previously-undefeated Meinke – the Bray woman’s first southpaw opponent in the professional ranks.

"Katie didn’t dive in recklessly. That’s what I was actually worried about beforehand. She took her time and she’s a very clever boxer. She showed how clever she is," said Hearn

"Meinke was very tough. She didn’t want to quit, but she got a bad cut and got bashed up," added the promoter.