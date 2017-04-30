Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting a world title fight for the Bray native in October or November of this year and wants to see the fight take place in Ireland.

Taylor made it five wins from five as a professional boxer as she proved too powerful for German opponent Nina Meinke at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fighting on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua heavyweight title clash with Wladimir Klitschko, Taylor dominated her opponent throughout and eventually stopped Meinke in the seventh round.

The fight proved Taylor’s fifth consecutive victory in the paid ranks, since making her professional debut last November.

It also appears to be a major stepping stone towards taking on Cecilia Comunales from Uruguay who currently holds the WBA lightweight world title.

Hearn wants to see that fight take place in Ireland but revealed that the Bray boxer will probably have one more fight in the United States before that bout.

"We are looking for an October-November date in Ireland for a world title," Hearn said on Sky Sports.

"America is next in June or July possibly on the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev bill. She's the most entertaining female fighter on the planet - what you saw tonight was more professionalism."

Taylor is happy to learn the details of a potential title fight in the hands of Hearn and is delighted with how her professional career has been going so far.

"I was expecting a tough fight, but I’m absolutely delighted," she said. "These are the moments I dream of."

"This weight is perfect for me, I feel very strong and good at this weight."

"I think I’m ready right now to box for a world title, but we leave that to the likes of Eddie and I’ll just keep focusing on my job. The best is yet to come – I didn’t perform to my best tonight but the most important thing is I won."