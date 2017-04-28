Ryan Burnett will challenge England's Lee Haskins for his IBF world bantamweight title in Belfast on June 10.

Former Ireland youth Olympian Burnett will take on Bristolian southpaw Haskins on home soil at the SSE Arena as he looks to land his first world title.

The 24-year-old has already claimed the British and WBC International titles during an unbeaten start to his professional career that has so far yielded 16 victories.

He is anticipating a tough test against Haskins, though, with the 33-year-old improving his career record to 34-3 when he mounted a second successful defence of his bantamweight crown against Stuart Hall at the O2 Arena last September.

Burnett said: "I always dreamed of headlining in Belfast and now I have the opportunity to do it for a world title - I'm so excited.

"Home advantage is going to be massive. Lee Haskins has been about, he's been in the game a long time so he's probably been in this situation before. But the Belfast crowd are proper, they are very passionate for their fighter and will be making plenty of noise on the night for me.

"I'm still new to this level. But this is definitely the right fight for me at this stage of my career. I know I'm capable of stepping up.

"Lee is very good, skilful. But I know he hasn't fought anyone like me before and what I bring to the table. It'll be interesting to see how he handles it."