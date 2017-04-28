Katie Taylor is desperate to make more happy London memories when she takes on unbeaten German Nina Meinke on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bray fighter believes her fifth bout in the paid ranks will be her "toughest fight to date", but can't wait to stroll out at the famous arena as she looks to take another step towards a world title.

Taylor won Olympic gold in the English capital back in 2012 and easily dealt with Poland’s Korina Kopinska there in her pro debut back in November.

Now, the 30-year-old is eyeing another night to remember across the water.

"These are the kind of fights I want, need actually, if I’m going to progress to a world title," she told iFL TV.

"It’s definitely going to be my toughest fight to date. I’m looking forward to the challenge. These are the fights I relish.

"You can’t really prepare yourself for this kind of event. I do love boxing in London I have great memories here obviously from the Olympics and my pro debut as well. This is just something very, very special and it’s an absolute privilege to be part of such a big event."

Taylor overcame teak-tough Liverpudlian Natasha Jonas on her way to the gold medal at the London Games and the English woman has aired her desire to face off against Taylor now they've both turned pro.

It's an enticing prospect for the orthodox fighter.

"We’ve boxed many times in the amateur game," she said.

"We’ve always been involved in really exciting fights so there’s no reason why we can’t transfer into the pro game.

"I think it’s a fight people would love to see. We’ll see what happens."