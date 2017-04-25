A disappointed Joe Ward will miss this weekend’s Elite International Round Robin with France, Germany, Italy and Russia at Dublin's National Stadium.

The Irish southpaw and World Elite medallist picked up a hand injury in training but is confident he’ll be back for a multi-nations next month, before targeting his third European Elite gold in the Ukraine in June.

"It’s (the injury) very disappointing as I was looking forward to testing myself at the Stadium and boxing at home," said the current European champion and World Elite silver medallist.

"I’m hoping to be back for a multi-nations in Romania on May 9 and build it up from there for the Europeans. I want competitive action going to the Ukraine, I want as many fights as possible."

Meanwhile, Ireland has named two teams for the weekend’s Round Robin, with Ireland B getting proceedings underway against France on Friday afternoon at 2pm. The French squad contains Olympic silver medallist Sofiane Oumiha.

Ireland A meet Russia on Friday night.

Rio 2016 heavyweight champion Evgeny Tischenko and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vladimir Niktin are included on the Russian side.

Nikitin, who controversially beat Michael Conlan in the bantam quarter-final at the Rio Olympics last August, has since moved up to lightweight. He’ll face either Patrick Mongan or George Bates this weekend.

Tischenko meets London 2012 Olympian Darren O’Neill. Both men have one victory each over each other going into their third clash.

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine and European medallists Dean Walsh and Sean McComb are also included on the Irish team.

Former Irish coach Eddie Bolger is in charge of the German team.

The Round Robin from Friday through to Monday at the Stadium.