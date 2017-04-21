Top Rank president Todd duBoef has admitted he is keen to install Michael Conlan on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s world-title defence in Australia once the Belfast native comes through his second pro bout next month.

Conlan’s promoters are finalising details for a 26 May date in Chicago and a July bout Down Under after scrapping plans for a mooted fight in Boston next month.

The 9,500-capacity UIC Pavilion - on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago – is likely to host Conlan’s second six-round bout, which will be held above the super-bantamweight limit, with an opponent likely to be confirmed within the next week.

"Staying active is one of the things I asked for when I did turn over," said Conlan ahead of what looks likely to be a busy summer schedule.

"I was probably hoping to get out again sooner, but it’s still only a few weeks after my last fight and I’ll be flying when the day comes," added the 25-year-old, who is awaiting confirmation on a support slot to Pacquiao’s WBO world welterweight title defence against Australian Jeff Horne in Brisbane on 2 July.

Top Rank president Todd duBoef explained: "Yeah, obviously it’s one thing at a time and that’s definitely a big possibility.

"There’s a large Irish community down there [in Australia] and we’d like to use that as a platform," he added.

Conlan is confident that victory in his headline bout in Chicago next month will lead him Down Under for a his third pro bout five weeks later.

"As long as this one goes injury-free, I’m there," said the Belfast native on Top Rank’s plans to have him fight on the Pacquiao bill. "One hundred per cent, that’s the plan and that’s the aim.

"I know they [the promoters] want me there with all the Irish they want me there. I’ll get this [Chicago] one out of the way nice and quick and get over to Australia," added the 25-year-old, who had been slated for a Boston ring date in mid-May before Top Rank shifted their focus to Boston.

World amateur champion Conlan recorded a third-round stoppage victory over US journeyman Tim Ibarra on his St Patrick’s Day pro debut in New York.

The 25-year-old attracted a sell-out crowd to Madison Square Garden’s Theatre for his paid debut when UFC star Conor McGregor walked Conlan to the ring.