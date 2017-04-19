Michael Conlan has taken to Twitter to confirm that his next professional fight will take place in Chicago on 26 May.

He posted "May 26th, Chicago!!! #NextFight", confirming his second paid outing following his win at New York's Madison Square Garden against Tim Ibarra in March.

The former amateur world champion's next opponent has yet to be named, though he is likely to be a step up in class from the over-matched Ibarra.

Promoter Bob Arum says that Conlan's bout will take place at Chicago's UIC Pavilion.