David Oliver Joyce has no desire to waste any more time after entering the paid ranks, and said he's gunning for the big boys.

Joyce has followed in the footsteps of Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes and Katie Taylor by turning pro, linking up with Matthew Macklin's MTK Global management team.

The 30-year-old will fight at lightweight, the division he competed at in Rio last summer.

"I'm over the moon," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"It's been coming since after the Olympic Games. MTK came on board over the last couple of weeks.

"There were times when my plan was to pack it in after the Games. I got that little bit of hunger when I came home. I've always been training away, always keeping fit and doing boxing sessions.

"Over Christmas things weren't working out for me, I didn't think this was going to happen for me. I thought, 'maybe this is the time to hang up the gloves'. I was going around in circles. My mind was still willing and my heart wanted to do it.

"I don't want to be fighting for the next eight or nine years. I want to go fast-track in this game and call out the big names after a couple of fights because I have the ability to beat those guys.

"I'd say my (first fight) will be in July. I want to get going straight away. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we can seal the deal adn I can have my debut back here in June or July."