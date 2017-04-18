Katie Taylor will take on unbeaten German Nina Meinke on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko bill at Wembley Stadium on Saturday week.

The Bray woman will have her fifth fight in the paid ranks in front of 90,000 spectators.

The Olympic gold medallist cruised to a comfortable 80-72 decision over Bulgarian Milena Koleva at the Manchester Arena last month on the undercard of Jorge Linares’ successful world lightweight title defence against Anthony Crolla.

She expressed her disappointment at not forcing a stoppage in that bout, such was her dominance, and Taylor will look to keep her hopes of a November world title shot on track against Meinke.

"It’s a massive fight for me on a massive night of boxing," Taylor said of the upcoming bout.

"I’ve only been a professional for five months and already been lucky enough to box on some huge events, but Wembley Stadium on the Joshua-Klitschko card is going to be something else again.



"I’ve watched Meinke and she’s a very strong opponent.

"She’s unbeaten, so it's a step up for me and I’m sure she’ll be very confident.

"It’s obviously a massive opportunity for both of us, being a world title eliminator, and it's my first scheduled 10-round fight, so I'm relishing the challenge."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has outlined plans for a fight in the US this summer in order to boost her profile Stateside.

"Yeah, late May or early June," said Hearn of a US trip.

"Then have July off, come back and box in September, and then box in November for a world title."