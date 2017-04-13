Bernard Dunne is expected to be named High Performance Director of the IABA in the coming weeks after beating former Ireland rugby head coach Eddie O'Sullivan to the position.

Dubliner Dunne will take on a role which was last officially held by Gary Keegan, who stepped away in 2008.

Dunne's appointment comes as part of the recommendations made in the IABA’s Tokyo Strategic Plan and Sport Ireland’s Rio Review.

The WBA Super Bantamweight champion saw off stiff competition from O'Sullivan and American Scott Novack, a former High Performance Director with USA Modern Pentathlon and USA Taekwondo.

He's currently working with the Dublin senior football team as performance and lifestyle coach.

Dunne looks set to take on the post ahead of this summer's European and World Championships, as Ireland look to build towards the Tokyo Games in three years' time and improve on for the disappointing showing in Brazil.