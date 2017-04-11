Vladimir Nikitin, who controversially beat Michael Conlan at the Rio Games, has been named in Russia’s squad for an Elite International Round Robin meeting with Ireland in Dublin.

Russia are joined by France, Germany and Italy at the National Stadium from 28-30 April.

Nikitin was awarded victory over Conlan in their bantamweight bronze medal contest in Brazil, prompting a furious response from the Belfast man in the aftermath, with many observers believing him to have been robbed of the result.

Conlan's response to the verdict is now infamous and he has since turned professional, while Nikitin arrives in Ireland having since moved up from bantam to lightweight.

Russia have also selected Evgeny Tishchenko, also bronze medallist at Rio, and he will face London 2012 Olympian Darren O’Neill in a 91kg battle of the southpaws.

The men have met twice in the past and share one victory apiece. O’Neill beat Tishchenko in the 2010 Ostrava Grand Prix final in the Czech Republic and the Russian heavyweight gained revenge in the 2015 European Championships.

Germany, under former Irish coach Eddie Bolger, and France have also named strong sides.

Rio 2016 silver medallist Sofiane Oumiha is included on Les Bleus panel along with Paul Omba Biongolo, who won European U-22 heavyweight gold last month.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Artem Harutyunyan has been called up to the German team.

Team Ireland has yet to be finalised, but Rio Olympians Joe Ward and Brendan Irvine and European medallists Dean Walsh and Sean McComb will be in the mix along with all the current National Elite champions and finalists.

The Italian squad will be confirmed shortly.

Europe is building toward June’s European Elite Men’s Championships in the Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The top eight boxers in each of the weight classes in the Ukraine qualify for the World Elite Championships in Hamburg, Germany in August and September.

World Elite silver medallist Joe Ward will be aiming for his third European gold in Kharkiv. The Moate BC southpaw is the only Irish boxer besides Katie Taylor to win more than one European Elite gold.