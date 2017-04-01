Jason Quigley won his first pro title despite breaking his hand in the second round of his unanimous decision win over Glen Tapia in California last week.

The Donegal middleweight went into the showdown with Tapia 12-0, with 10 knockouts under his belt, and claimed the North American Boxing Federation title with a convincing dismissal of the American.

That success looks even more impressive now after the revelation that the 25-year-old broke his hand early in the contest, requiring surgery yesterday on the injury.

Quigley tweeted a photo of himself from his hospital bed, saying: "Surgery was a huge success. A massive thanks to my team & the amazing doctors & nurses that took care of me. Recovery starts today."

He's expected to be out of action for three months.