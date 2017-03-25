Katie Taylor insists that trainer Ross Enamait has carefully managed her training workload in advance of the Bray native’s fourth fight in just over four months tonight.

Bulgarian former world-title challenger Milena Koleva will be in the opposite corner this evening as Taylor prepares to box in a scheduled eight-rounder for the first time as a professional at the Manchester Arena on a live Sky Sports bill topped by the world lightweight title rematch between Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla.

The 30-year-old Irishwoman’s three previous pro bouts were set for six two-minute rounds - with only one of those fights going the distance – while her most recent win was a fifth-round stoppage of Italian Monica Gentili in London three weeks ago.

Taylor flew to Manchester on Wednesday night having travelled to Dublin from her Connecticut training base last Friday alongside trainer Enamait.

She went back into training in the US less than 48 hours after her victory over Gentili, but Enamait has been attempting to balance his fighter’s preparation with a demanding fight plan that is set to see Taylor back in the ring next month in London should she win tonight as expected.

“The first couple of days we just eased into it, we didn’t go straight back into hard training straight away,” explained Taylor on her preparation. “When there’s a quick turnover like that, you have to be careful with your training as well but Ross knows exactly what he’s doing and I just kind of went with the flow.

“It wasn’t that hard to get back into it, I was delighted to get back because I knew this was going to be a step up and it’s going to be a busy year so I’m as motivated as ever,” added the Bray woman, who labelled tonight’s bout as her “toughest fight to date in the pro ranks”.

While Koleva carries an unimpressive 9-7-1 record, she is quite experienced in the paid game having competed for a world title in her last bout.

That January battle saw the 28-year-old suffer her sole stoppage defeat– losing out in the ninth round of the IBF world super-featherweight title fight against home champion Maiva Hamadouche in France.

Koleva was set to meet Taylor in London three weeks ago before pulling out due to illness, with Gentili filling the void.

“Her record doesn’t really give her too much justice, I don’t think,” said the Bray woman ahead of tonight’s bout, which is held at the heavier 135lb lightweight limit.

“I didn’t realise that [Kolvea had fought in MMA], but I wouldn’t say I’d be worried about anything like that at all"

"She should be more like a 14-2 because she had a few bad hometown decisions [go against her],” added the five-time world amateur champion, who weighed in at 9st 8lbs 8oz to Koleva’s at 9st 6lbs 2oz yesterday.

Another novelty factor is Koleva’s apparently competitive – albeit seemingly relatively modest - Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) experience, although Taylor insists she does not anticipate a more aggressive or unusual boxing style from her 28-year-old opponent.

“I didn’t realise that [Kolvea had fought in MMA], but I wouldn’t say I’d be worried about anything like that at all,” said Taylor when quizzed on her foe, whose definitive MMA CV appears to be sketchy.

“I’m sure it [her style] is nothing I haven’t faced before in the ring, so that wouldn’t be on my mind, I wouldn’t be concerned about anything like that,” insisted the 30-year-old, who joked: “I just have to make sure I don’t get on the ground!”

The five-time amateur world champion also revealed that she will have a close eye on the main event as Venezuelan Linares is one of her favourite contemporary fighters.

“He’s so exciting to watch because he puts his combinations together lovely and he’s got great balance,” she said.

“I watched the last fight between Crolla and Linares and he [Crolla] gives everything he has, he’s got a great support in Manchester, so there should be a great atmosphere at the show.

“But Linares is probably one of my favourite fighters as well. I’m definitely excited to see that fight and I’m sure it’s going to be another gruelling one,” added Taylor.

