Donegal's Jason Quigley won his first professional title with a unanimous decision win over Glen Tapia in California.

The 25-year-old claimed the North American Boxing Federation middleweight title, winning seven rounds to three and takes the former world silver medallist to 13-0 as a pro.

Quigley started the contest brightly and connected with a blow to Tapia's body in the second round. It was a round where the Ballybofey fighter sustained an injury to his right hand and in time the initaitive swung to his oppoonent.

Tapia shaded a couple of rounds in the middle of the fight and with Quigley sporing a swollen left eye, the New Jersey native went for the knockout.

However, Quigley's jabbed well in the concluding rounds to repel the onslaught and was awarded the fight by the three judges 100-99, 99-91, 98-92.