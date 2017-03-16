Michael Conlan has hit the scales ahead of his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theater, with Top Rank president Todd duBoef claiming US interest in the Irish debutant is unprecedented.

The 25-year-old Belfast native takes on Colorado’s Tim Ibarra in New York on St Patrick’s night tomorrow, with their six-round bout set to take place between the super-bantam and featherweight limits. Conlan weighed in at 122.8lbs, with Ibarra one pound under the 124lb catchweight.

Despite being expected to easily overcome his novice journeyman opponent, who carries a 4-4 record, Conlan joked that he will not indulge himself until he makes a winning start to his pro career.

“I’ve been following all these food accounts on Instagram and letting my mouth water,” laughed Conlan. “The thing I’m looking forward to most is a pizza and some hot wings – I want some ready for me in the changing room after the fight! A pizza, hot wings and doughnuts.”

A few hundred Irish fight fans were present at the MSG Theater for the weigh-in and an excited Conlan is looking forward to making a dramatic ring entrance tomorrow alongside UFC star Conor McGregor.

An elaborate ring walk is believed to be planned, while the Belfast man’s Top Rank promoters have lined up some pre-fight entertainment for an anticipated crowd of around 5,000.

“I’ve got it all sorted,” said Conlan, who hopes to win over the potentially lucrative Irish-American fanbase McGregor has attracted. “I have Irish dancers sorted for dancing in the ring before I come out!”

The 25-year-old has attracted a significant amount of attention from American media and fight fans, with Top Rank president Todd duBoef claiming that Conlan has received an unprecedented level of coverage for a debutant – even surpassing the interest shown in former Top Rank star fighters such as Oscar De La Hoya ahead of past pro moves.

“This is the perfect storm – St Paddy’s Day, a pro debut, New York City, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” said DuBoef. “Oscar [Del La Hoya] was a bit different… but I don’t know if the interest even with Oscar was this big [ahead of his debut]. That was largely west coast [of the USA].

“We’re seeing interest from publications like the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, things like that that are east-coast related but more the general media that are following it.

“I think people are excited to see him as a pro… I would say we have expectations and we knew this would be a great launchpad if everything came together and I would say it’s already surpassed those [expectations],” added the Top Rank president.