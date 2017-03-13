Michael Conlan’s planned media workout ahead of his fight at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day has been cancelled due to the snow storm battering the USA’s east coast.

As much as 60cm (two feet) of snow has been dumped on the eastern states of America, with New York in the centre of the cold spell's icy grip.

World champion amateur Conlan was due to train in front of the world’s media on Tuesday, but that session had to be cancelled.

However, the remainder of his plan for the week remains in place as he prepares for his first professional fight against Tim Ibarra on Friday.

Conlan joins an elite group of fellow Olympic medalists, including George Foreman, Evander Holyfield and Jermaine Taylor, to make his professional debut on boxing's most hallowed ground.

But Conlan is the only one to make his debut as the main event. Over 500 fans from Ireland have purchased tickets and are expected to support the Belfast fighter.