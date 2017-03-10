Conlan has promised that fans will see "a completely different fighter" when he makes his professional debut in New York next week.

The former World bantamweight champion and Olympic bronze medallist at flyweight will face Tim Ibarra (4-4-0) in Madison Square Garden and has vowed to adapt his style to succeed in the pro game.

"I've worked on slowing my pace down and trying to punch harder, all the little adjustments you need to make," he told trboxing.

"I feel I've improved an awful lot and that I'm a different fighter to when I came into camp - in a good way.

"(I'll be) explosive, fast and entertaining. It's not just the fight game, it's not just the hurt business, it's the entertainment business.

"You need to keep the fans entertained, and that's what I plan to do.

"We've got a lot of things planned for the evening and it's going to be something you can't miss."

For the Belfast native, who is expected to be escorted to the ring by UFC champion Conor McGregor, making his bow on March 17 gives it an extra significance.

"It's my pro debut, it's the Garden, I'm the main event and it's St Patrick's Day," he marvelled.

"I'm fighting on the national bank holiday, one of the best days in the country, and one of the best places to celebrate it is New York.

"For me to be there on top of the bill is special."