Tyson Fury has labelled his battle with depression as "the hardest fight of my life" but insists he has turned a corner as he prepares to launch his comeback later this year.

Fury, the former unified world heavyweight champion, last year surrendered the WBA and WBO titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko in one of boxing's great upsets in a bid to conquer his personal demons.

Earlier this week he announced plans to return to the ring on May 13 - although he remains suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control, putting a potential roadblock on any comeback - and on Friday followed it up by speaking about his condition.

He wrote on Twitter: "I've moved on from the dark &scary place I've been living & if I can beat depression then I can beat anything! The hardest fight of my life!

"I'm starting a fresh start, letting go of the past & concentrating on the future, got to keep moving forwards, #startingfromthebottom."

The mercurial 28-year-old, who has a perfect 25-0 record with 18 wins inside the distance, also candidly revealed he has piled on the pounds in his absence from the ring.

He added: "Talk about being a fat man, I'm 25stones or 350lbs, but getting the weight off has never been a problem! Ask (his trainer) @peterfury we done it 24 times."

Fury name-checked Frank Warren, BT Sport and BoxNation, the television platforms on which Warren promotes when he announced his return to the ring would be imminent earlier this week.

Warren has been influential in Hughie Fury, Tyson's cousin, securing a shot at WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in New Zealand and would be the favourite to promote him in the event of his return.

But there is currently no agreement with Warren to appear on May 13, when he is staging a bill at Leeds' First Direct Arena.

In October the British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury's boxing licence "pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues", a matter which is yet to be concluded and which will prevent any comeback taking place until it is.

That development came the day after he gave up his world titles. Fury also captured the IBF crown when he outpointed Klitschko in November 2015 - his last bout - but he was stripped of the belt a month later after announcing plans to rematch the Ukrainian instead of facing mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.