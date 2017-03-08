Michael Conlan's professional debut from the Theater in Madison Square Garden will be broadcast on RTÉ.

Full highlights of two-time Olympian's maiden fight in the paid ranks in New York will be broadcast at 8.00pm on 18 March, just hours after the Belfast boxer takes on Tim Ibarra in a featherweight encounter.

Conlan fights Ibarra at featherweight on St Patrick's Night in New York, which will be the early hours of 18 March and later on Saturday, Darragh Maloney will be joined by Bernard Dunne and Jim Rock for highlights at 8.00pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.