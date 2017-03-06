Katie Taylor is ready to "kick on" in her pursuit of a world title after it was confirmed she'll feature on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s World Lightweight title unification rematch with Jorge Linares at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, 25 March.

The Bray woman made it three out of three in the paid ranks on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London with a clinical destruction of Italian Monica Gentili on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s rollercoaster win over David Haye.

The London Games gold medallist has already boxed in Manchester having gone the distance with Vivienne Obenauf there in December, and 30-year-old Taylor is ready to put on another big performance as she gets into her groove as a pro.

“The Linares Crolla fight rematch is a brilliant fight and another massive event," she said.

"It was a great atmosphere at The O2, but every fight is a big one. You can't afford to slip up in the pro game so every fight is like an Olympic final.

“Saturday was the first time as a pro that I had a proper camp, I got great sparring in America with seasoned pros every day so I am learning all the time and I feel more than ever that the pro game is made for me.

"The body work was good and overall it was a very effective performance and getting a stoppage over a durable girl like that was the icing on the cake.

“It was great to get another stoppage win, it's all gone well so far and the opponents are going to step up now as we kick on this year for a world title.”