Katie Taylor is no stranger to putting on a show in the ring, and the Bray woman is hoping that another positive performance will see her through in the biggest fight of her short pro career to date.

Her fight against Italian Monica Gentili - the 39-year-old is a late replacement after Taylor’s original opponent pulled out – has almost slipped under the radar such has been the hype and publicity surrounding the main card of David Haye against Tony Bellew at London’s 02 Arena.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has made light work of her two opponents since joining the professional ranks, and is expected to make it three from three as she continues her ambition to become a world champion in 2017.

Taylor clocked the scales at 9st 8lbs 3oz, while Gentili weighed in at 9st 8lbs 5oz for the lightweight clash and the 30-year-old is hopeful her meticulous preparation will pay-off tonight.

“I’m not really one for making predictions, but I hope to put on a good performance,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“I always step into the ring hoping to put in a good performance, so we will see.”

While the six-round fight is the primary focus for the Bray woman, she believes it could be potentially be a huge year in her budding pro career.

"Hopefully by the end of this year I’ll be boxing for a world title"

“I try to take it one step at a time, one fight at a time and I’m only thinking about this fight at the weekend, but it is great to be on these big shows,” she said.

“To have an opportunity to box in these big stadiums, live on TV, is great for me and great for women’s boxing.

“Hopefully by the end of this year I’ll be boxing for a world title - I have big plans and big dreams and I want to do something special in this sport. This is the start of a big year for me, I hope.”