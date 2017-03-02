While David Haye and Tony Bellew maintained the theatrical build-up to their Saturday night bout in London at today’s final pre-fight press conference, the latter has suggested that Katie Taylor can steal the show with an eye-catching performance this weekend.

The main-event heavyweight clash of Haye and Bellew has been preceded by a tense and tempestuous war of words between the participants, who were present at at the O2 Arena in England’s capital this afternoon.

A tedious three-and-a-half minute stare-down between the rivals – who refused to look away from each other, seemingly to avoid any hint of intimidation – added a touch of farce to a build-up that has already been blighted by offensive language and foolish actions.

In contrast, the undercard media event was a tame affair with Katie Taylor one of the most recognisable faces alongside former world champion Paulie Malignaggi, who also competes on Saturday night’s supporting bill.

While Taylor will be widely expected to easily extend her undefeated professional record to 3-0 when she meets 39-year-old Italian Monica Gentili (6-6) this weekend, headliner Bellew believes the Bray woman is one to watch on the Sky Box Office card.

“I’m made up,” said Bellew on Taylor’s inclusion on the London fight card. “I said it to Eddie [Hearn] when he said they were looking to have her fight, I said I’d love to have her on.

“It got my seal of approval straight away. She’s a wonderful boxer,” continued the Liverpudlian, who had more complimentary words for Taylor than his heavyweight nemesis.

“I think she’s absolutely fantastic, I’ve watched her an awful lot over the years,” said Bellew. “I’m sick of listening to [talk about] female boxers, male boxers – she’s just an outstanding boxer, simple as.

“It doesn’t matter what gender she is, she can do it all. She’s fast, she’s slick, she’s powerful and she’s someone I like to watch.”

Taylor is set for a hectic 2017 schedule, with Saturday night’s bout set to be the first of three fights in the space of two months before further dates are confirmed.

“I’ll get the sweat suit on later and do a bit of pads and a bit of skipping"

Manager Brian Peters has suggested that the 30-year-old could fight up to seven times this year, but the former Olympic champion claimed that she is keen to stay busy and learn the tricks of the paid trade in advance of a world-title tilt later in the year.

“Obviously when I am going up in the rounds, eight or 10 rounds, you have to be a bit smarter about the dates and stuff, but I think it’s important to just get the experience at the moment and be challenged as well,” said Taylor at today’s press conference.

“I have to be prepared for a world-title fight really,” added the 30-year-old, who will spend the evening shedding a few pounds to reach the 135lb lightweight limit.

Taylor’s two previous pro bouts late last year were held at 132lb – roughly equivalent to her amateur weight class of 60kg – but the Bray native has opted to compete at the standard professional lightweight limit on Saturday night, which is most likely a sign of her intention to pursue titles at that weight.

“I’m grand, I’m just a couple of pounds over at the moment so I’ll just get that off later on,” explained the five-time amateur world champion.

“I’ll get the sweat suit on later and do a bit of pads and a bit of skipping, light stuff really just to get a sweat up. It’s always a miserable night the night before weigh-in,” laughed Taylor.