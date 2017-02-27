Eddie Bolger has resigned from his role as High-Performance Coach with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) to become Head Coach with the German National Team.

Bolger has worked as part of Ireland’s High-Performance Team for the last two years and was one of the three coaches who accompanied the Irish Boxers to the Olympic Games in 2016 alongside Head Coach Zaur Anita and John Conlan.

Speaking after the decision to join the German team, Bolger said it was an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

"The IABA have been very supportive to me and I remain on very good terms with all involved Irish boxing"

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work as Head Coach of a strong boxing nation such as Germany at their new centre of excellence in Heidelberg,” he said.

“It was an offer that I could not refuse at this point in my career. The IABA have been very supportive to me and I remain on very good terms with all involved Irish boxing.”

Bolger had worked on a voluntary basis with the High-Performance Team since 2008 and CEO of IABA, Fergal Carruth, paid tribute to the departing coach.

“I want to thank Eddie for all the dedication and commitment he has shown to Irish High-Performance boxing over the last nine years,” he said.

“We will miss him professionally but also as a person and want to wish him all the best in his new role and hope that he is not lost forever to Irish Boxing.”