It has been confirmed that Italian boxer Monica Gentili will be Katie Taylor’s third professional opponent when the two women fight at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Taylor is part of the undercard for the David Haye v Tony Bellew heavyweight clash on Saturday night and will face the 39-year-old Gentili as she plots a world title fight in Dublin later this year.

The Italian is a replacement after the first-choice opponent withdrew through illness and comes into the contest on the back of six wins and six losses in her pro career.

. @KatieTaylor landed in Dublin..little pads session today ahead of #HayeBellew - the most exciting female fighter on the planet! 💥 pic.twitter.com/IQWfzZIjsz — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 27, 2017

Gentili however faces a big challenge against the 2012 Olympian.

The Bray woman began life in the paid ranks with a ruthless dismissal of Poland’s Korina Kopinska in November stopping her opponent less than a minute into the third round.

Last time out she cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian Viviane Obenauf in December, dominating proceedings and earning a shut-out 60-53 verdict.