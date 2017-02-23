David Haye has demanded a protective barrier to be kept between him and Tony Bellew until they fight next Saturday.

The heavyweight is concerned that another temperamental confrontation with his rival could lead to the postponement or cancellation of their bout, scheduled for London's O2 Arena, unless they are kept out of "striking distance" of each other.

During their face-off at the November press conference to promote their grudge match, Haye threw a punch at the 34-year-old Bellew after being pushed.

That incident came almost five years after the 36-year-old brawled with Dereck Chisora at one press conference, and six after his rival had to be separated from Nathan Cleverly at another.

Throughout the build-up to Haye's 2012 match-up with Chisora a steel fence was used - largely as a promotional tool - to separate them until fight night, and the former WBA heavyweight champion believes something similar is again necessary.

"There needs to be some protection between us and a human being is not protection enough," said Haye. "Whatever it is, glass or whatever. I don't need him there.