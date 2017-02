The National Elite Boxing Championships took place last night at the National Stadium with just two 2016 Olympians fighting on the night.

After losing three stars to the professional ranks, a new era has begun for the sport in the country and the chance for a brand new crop of fighters to emerge.

Joe Ward, Kelly Harrington and Brendan Irvine are already established names and had success on the night.

RTE Sport’s Adrian Eames spoke to them after their wins.