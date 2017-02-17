Joe Ward made it a winning return in his first national final in three years when he defeated Tony Browne in a hard-fought bought to land his fifth national title.

Ward was victorious in the 81kg final in the National Elite Championship light-heavyweight decider at the National Stadium, but was made to work all the way by the St Michael’s fighter, eventually prevailing 4-1 on the judges scorecards.

The reigning European champion returned to action in his first competitive bout since the Rio Games last weekend with a fairly comprehensive points semi-final win over the gutsy Michael Frayne.

World silver medallist Kelly Harrington won the Lightweight title after she defeated Clonmel's Shauna O'Keefe on a split decision, leaving O’Keefe devastated.

Harrington had dropped down to lightweight and now is the holder of the belt previous held by Katie Taylor.

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine was too good for Thomas McCarthy from Mayfield in Cork at flyweight.

Belfast’s Kurt Walker has won his third Bantamweight title in a row with a hard earned win over Stephen McKenna from Old School Monaghan.

Walker, slick on his feet throughout, landed the better shots to claim a unanimous decision.

Derry’s Blaine Dobbins beat Darryl Moran in their 49kg bout courtesy of a split decision, while Sean McComb became a two-weight champion beating Westmeath man Wayne Kelly in a cracking light welterweight final.

Kristina O’Hara from the St John Bosco club Belfast defeated Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney on an unanimous decision in their light flyweight final, with Sweeney taking a standing count in the third round.

Patrick Mongan claimed his first national title with a split decision win over George Bates at 60kg.

Grainne Walsh emerged victorious in her 69kg fight with a third-round stoppage over Gillian Duffy.

Ciara Ginty (Geesala) defeated Emma Agnew on a unanimous decision against Emma Agnew at 64kg.

Dervla Duffy defeated defending champion Maura McElligot from Athy 4-1 in the featherweight final, while Leona Houlihan of Crumlin Boxing club proved too good for Tyrone’s Caroline Connolly winning inside two rounds at 81kg.