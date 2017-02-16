Joe Ward claims he is “buzzing” ahead of his first national final in three years, having decided against turning professional in the hope that he can bring Irish boxing "back to where it should be".

Four-time Irish champion Ward will take on Anthony Browne of St Michael’s, Dublin in the 81kg final tomorrow night in the National Elite Championship light-heavyweight decider at the National Stadium.

Having been committed to the International Boxing Association’s APB pro competition over the past two years, Ward has not competed at an Irish championships since his last success in 2014.

However, after opting against turning pro following his disappointment at the Rio Olympics, the Moate clubman is now aiming to kick off 2017 with another Irish title ahead of this year’s European and World Championships.

The reigning European champion returned to action in his first competitive bout since the Rio Games last weekend with a fairly comprehensive points semi-final win over the gutsy Michael Frayne.

“It’s been a long time since I was in there,” said Ward on his return to domestic action in Dublin. “There’s no better place to box than the National Stadium.

“It’s a special place and it’s where it started for a lot of success all over the world and there’s a great buzz to it,” added the World Championship silver medallist and two-time European champion, who is eager to lead an Irish boxing revival after the disappointment of the Rio Olympics.

Ward suffered a shock loss to Ecuadorian Carlos Andres Mina at the Games last August despite being considered a medal prospect in the build-up.

“That’s the motivation now that I have – whatever went on in Rio and what happened – to make sure it doesn’t happen again and bring this team on to big things.

"Hopefully we can all perform and train well together and learn from each other".

Following the departure of Paddy Barnes, Michael Conlan and Katie Taylor to the pro ranks, 23-year-old Ward wants to set the standard for a new generation of Irish boxers with a busy 2017 fight schedule ahead.

“I want to show these lads how it’s done - how to go to Majors and win medals,” said Ward. “They need someone like me who’s been there and done that to bring this new team to back to where Irish boxing should be, at the top.” added the Westmeath southpaw, who weighed up a number of pro offers before deciding to stay put and look towards Tokyo 2020.

“I got a few offers and I travelled over to America to talk to some promoters, but Irish boxing is something that I’ve always loved doing,” he explained. “It’s a great sport with a great team around you, great people and support, and I feel I still have a few years left in me as an amateur.

“I’m still only 23 so I have another three or four years and I’ll still only be 26 for the next Olympics. I’m still young and in time I’ll go professional after that."