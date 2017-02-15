Floyd Mayweather has denied claims he has agreed to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor and challenged the Dubliner to make the fight happen "if he really wants it".

Five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather, who has previously stated he would only return to the ring to fight the Crumlin native, said he was "happily retired" in social media posts denying any deal had been made and then responded to a tweet from McGregor by saying that he should "take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people"

MMA star McGregor has obtained a boxing license as part of his pursuit of a cross-sport showdown with Mayweather, who holds a 49-0 record and has not fought since September 2015.

Amid claims a bout had been agreed between the two camps, Mayweather wrote: "There seems to be several rumours floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters.

"I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world know."

He later added: ""Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done…take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people."

McGregor became UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion in November when beating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in New York. He has since vacated his featherweight belt after not fighting at that weight for over a year.