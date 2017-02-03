Rio Olympians David Oliver Joyce and Steven Donnelly are out of the National Elite Men’s and Women’s Championships because of injury and illness respectively.

Joyce has picked up hand injury, while Donnelly is suffering from a chest infection.

World Elite finalists Joe Ward, also a Rio Olympian, and Kellie Harrington both weighed-in this morning at the National Stadium.

Harrington has moved down from light-welter to lightweight to challenge for the title vacated by Katie Taylor who has turned professional.

The three Olympic weights for women are flyweight, lightweight and middleweight.

The champions at the Men’s Elites will stake claims for inclusion on the Irish team for the European Championships in the Ukraine this summer, which is the sole qualifier for August’s World Championships in Germany.



The 2017 National Elite Men's and Women's Championships begin this evening at the National Stadium in Dublin at 7pm and run for the next three weekends.