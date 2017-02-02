Katie Taylor will return to the ring for her third professional bout when she fights an unconfirmed opponent on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew at the O2 in London on Saturday, 4 March.

The Bray boxer made her pro debut in London in November with a third-round stoppage win over Karina Kopinska and followed that two weeks later with a points win over Viviane Obenauf in Manchester.

“It’s great to be on another big card in front of a huge crowd at an arena like the O2,” Taylor told Sky Sports.

“I think people are really excited about the Haye-Bellew fight, and the rivalry between those guys, and as a boxer these are the kind of nights you want to be a part of.

“It’s a massive stage for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been here in the US for the last few weeks in training camp for the fight and working hard. It’s the start of a very big year for me and I know there are big plans but I need to keep winning and keep performing so I’m not looking any further beyond 4 March.”

Tickets for Haye v. Bellew sold out in record-breaking time when they went on sale in December.