Anthony Joshua promised victory in his "gold medal fight" against two-time world champion Wladimir Klitschko when the pair hit New York to promote their Wembley showdown.

IBF heavyweight champion Joshua takes on Ukrainian Klitschko in London on 29 April and said he was ready for the next big step in his career when making his first appearance in front of the American media.

The pair appeared together at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and again in Times Square, where Joshua's message remained the same before their showdown at Wembley in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of 90,000.

"I know I'm going to be facing the best Wladimir," Joshua, 27, told Sky Sports.

"I think the time is right. It may seem soon to people. This is my gold medal fight once again.

"I'm here for a reason. I'll handle business the way I've always handled it. The goal is the same - to be victorious."

Joshua won super heavyweight Olympic gold at London 2012 before winning all 18 of his professional fights by knockout.

Klitschko, who will be 41 when he bids to reclaim a world crown, has not fought since he was beaten by Tyson Fury in November 2015.

"Good day New York, I'm still around!" he said.

"This fight is the biggest stage I have ever fought.

"I think it's the perfect time for both of us. In three years he'll be too good and I'll be too old. It's a signature fight for boxing.

"I am obsessed with my goal to become three-time world champion."