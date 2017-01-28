Donegal fighter Jason Quigley will fight for the NABF Middleweight title in February against American Glen Tapia in a Calfornia headline showdown.

Quigley will have top billing at the Fantasy Springs Resort in the first edition of Golden Boy Boxing's ESPN card.

The LA-based 25-year-old's meeting with 'Jersey Boy' Tapia will be screened live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on 23 March.

"2017 is going to be a big year for me, and I can't imagine a better way to kick it off than by headlining the first edition of 'Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN,'" Quigley told ESPN.

"Glen Tapia has faced some of the best in the middleweight and [junior middleweight] divisions, but I am excited to show a huge audience what I'm capable of in the ring."

Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) has built a stronbg reputation Stateside over the last couple of years.

He produced an explosive, brilliant destruction of Puerto Rican fighter Jorge Melendez before Christmas and now has the opportunity to bring his career to the next level.

