Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says that Katie Taylor's next professional fight could be the undercard to the heavyweight clash of David Haye and Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in March.

Hearn admitted he was “frustrated” that the Irish fighter’s bout on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on 18 March was called off, but believes her time in America will come again soon.

The Bray Olympic gold medallist was set to fight at the New York venue, but Hearn earlier today announced that it will not now go ahead as Top Rank president Todd duBoef had issues with Taylor fighting the night after Michael Conlan’s professional debut at the same venue.

“Obviously Katie is a huge name and there was too much concern to let her spoil the party on the Friday night show,” he told RTÉ 2fm’s Game on programme.

“We had a number of meetings with US broadcasters last week and there’s many US broadcasters that are looking to have Katie Taylor on their show so I’m not too downbeat about it

“It would have been nice and I’m sure it will happen in the future, but it’s the world of boxing and there’s a bump in the road.”

Taylor has just returned to training and Hearn says that they are targeting one of two dates in March for her next outing, with the undercard of the fight between WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew against 36-year-old Haye one possibility.

“We’re going to make our own plans,” he said.

“We’re either going to box on the Haye-Bellew card at the O2 on 4 March, or we’re going to box on 11 March in Washington, so we’re fine.”

The promoter also revealed that the Bray fighter isn’t too down about the change to her schedule as she is aware of the bigger picture.

"I’m sure Katie will be headlining Madison Square Garden on her own one day"

“She’s fine about it. She obviously wanted to box over there but she’s going to box in the States anyway. This is all part of the process.

“We’re going to box in America, in Germany, in Scandanavia before we return back to Ireland. She’s chilled.

“I’m sure she will be headlining Madison Square Garden on her own one day.”

Taylor won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and made her professional debut on 26 November last year at Wembley stopping Poland's Karina Kopinska in three rounds, while she defeated Brazil’s Viviane Obenauf in Manchester in December.