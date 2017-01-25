Katie Taylor's fight on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden is off, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Bray Olympic gold medallist was set to fight on March 18th at the New York venue, but Hearn told IFL TV that the fight will not now go ahead.

According to Hearn, Top Rank president Todd duBoef had issues with Taylor fighting the night following Michael Conlan’s professional debut at the same venue.

Hearn said on IFL TV: “What happened was, we were talking to Golovkin about Katie Taylor going on the card – which everyone wanted to do, obviously. And then Top Rank, Todd duBoef mainly, threw his absolute toys out of the pram because they’ve got the Conlan show the night before.

“Golovkin went on 18 March, which they weren’t very happy about but they let it go. Then they heard Katie Taylor was on and they threw their toys out and went ‘we’ve got an Irish show, Katie Taylor’s obviously massive and she’s going on the night before?'

“It was a big, well I won’t say argument, but it was drama.”

Hearn is exploring other options for Taylor now, saying that "she may fight the week before in Washington on the [Jermell] Charlo card.”

Taylor won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and made her professional debut on 26 November last year at Wembley stopping Poland's Karina Kopinska in three rounds, while she defeated Brazil’s Viviane Obenauf in Manchester in December.