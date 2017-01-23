Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has signed a long-term promotional deal to turn professional with Frank Warren.

Adams has made no secret of the fact that she has been talking to professional suitors and today confirmed that she has left the amateur ranks behind her.

The development also comes despite Warren, 64, previously criticising women's boxing, and ends Adams' hopes to pursue a third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Katie Taylor last year made her professional debut with Warren's rivals Matchroom, and Adams said: "I want to take women's boxing to the next level, become a world champion and do great things.

"It's going to be quite different: no headgear for one. I have to create my own team now, but I'm really excited about doing that."

Warren, who sat alongside Adams as the announcement was made at the BT Tower in central London, said: "I've not been the greatest advocate of women's boxing. My head's been turned.

"I've had to eat humble pie, and thought 'Are you a dinosaur?' I've always appreciated any ladies who are fighting. But what she (Adams) has done for me is turn my head. Who am I to be the person to say I'm not going to do women's boxing on BT?

"She could probably win a world title now, but it's about coming through and learning her trade."

A fight between Taylor and Adams could prove to be highly lucrative down the line and although Taylor fights at lightweight and Adams at Bantamweight, the two are the same height and a step up in class for Adams is not unlikely.

Having swept to her second consecutive gold medal in Rio - becoming the first British boxer since 1924 to retain an Olympic title - there seemed little reason for the Leeds fighter to commit to another four years on the GB programme.

She had also secured a clean sweep of career major titles earlier in 2016 when she defeated Thailand's Peamwilai Laopeam to win her first world title in Kazakhstan.