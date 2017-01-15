James DeGale climbed off the canvas in the final round to claim a majority draw against Badou Jack in their world super-middleweight unification title fight at the Barclays Center in New York.

IBF champion DeGale knocked down Jack in the opening round but the WBC titlist grew into the bout and finished the stronger of the two, flooring the Londoner, who got to his feet to hear the final bell.

The final knockdown proved decisive as DeGale was given the nod 114-112 on one of the judges' cards but the other two scored the contest 113-113, with both fighters keeping their titles after a thrilling night in Brooklyn.

DeGale's record now stands at 23 wins, one draw and one defeat from his 25 professional contests, and he revealed afterwards that the bout had taken its toll.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports 1: "He busted my ear drum and I lost my teeth. I thought I'd done enough but it was the knockdown.

"I've had 25 fights, I'm going to get better, I want the rematch! I'm glad I'm still the champ and I'm coming home with the title but I'm so upset that I didn't come with the WBC belt.

"The main thing is I didn't lose, I'm still the champ and I can move forward."

DeGale became embroiled in an exchange with Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight world champion and Jack's promoter who insisted the Las Vegas-based Swede deserved the decision.

With DeGale protesting in the background, Mayweather said: "This is bad for boxing when it's all said and done, this is really bad for boxing."

A rematch seems the most obvious solution after a sensational encounter, but Mayweather indicated Jack (20-1-3, 12 KO wins) intends to move up to the light-heavyweight division.

Mayweather said: "We don't need to figure it out, I'm the promoter this is my fighter. Badou Jack has got too big for 168lbs. We have plans after this fight to move up to light-heavyweight."

ON the undercard, Corkman Noel Murphy extended his unbetaen record with a unanimous decision defeat of Maxito Sainvil.

Welterweight Murphy, 22, showed real class against the Ameircan - previously unbeaten - as he improved his record to 8-0.

Based in New York, the Macroom-born fighter will come back to Ireland in February for a bout at the National Stadium in Dublin.