Trainer Liam Wilkins has had his licence withdrawn by the British Boxing Board of Control following an unsanctioned sparring session which left Nick Blackwell fighting for his life in hospital.

Wilkins oversaw the sparring session with Hasan Karkardi in November, eight months after Blackwell retired from boxing after he suffered a bleed on the skull and was put into an induced coma following a fight with Chris Eubank Jnr.

Following a hearing, which Blackwell was too ill to attend, the Board also announced that they have suspended the licence of Karkardi, a light-heavyweight who has won seven and lost one of his eight professional contests to date.

The BBBC statement described Wilkins' conduct as "detrimental to the interests of boxing", and added: "In view of the seriousness thereof it is not in the interests or welfare of boxing for him to hold a trainer's licence."