Nick Blackwell was not well enough to attend a British Boxing Board of Control hearing in Cardiff on Wednesday into the unsanctioned sparring session which left him in a coma with swelling on his brain.

Former British middleweight champion Blackwell, 26, retired from boxing after he suffered a bleed on the skull and was put into an induced coma following a fight with Chris Eubank Jnr in March.

Wiltshire-born Blackwell's boxing licence was withdrawn a month before the unsanctioned sparring session which took place in November.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that while Blackwell's health is improving he faces a long road to recovery.

Boxer Hasan Karkardi, who sparred with Blackwell, and trainer Liam Wilkins, who oversaw the session, were subsequently suspended by the BBBC.