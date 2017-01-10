Unbeaten pro boxer Eric Donovan says he is ready to move from four to six round level contests ahead of his third professional outing next month.

Donovan made a perfect start to life in the paid code in 2016 by brushing aside the challenge of Polish slugger Damian Lawniczak on his debut in June and then sensationally stopped former European medallist Krzysztof Rogowski in November.

The 2010 European Championships bronze medallist will feature ‘Unfinished Business’ bill on Saturday, 28 February at the National Stadium.

While his opponent is yet to be named, the Kildare man is eagerly looking forward to the challenge.

"This is now ‘Phase II’ of my pro boxing career and I am relishing the challenge already,” he said.

“My knockout win over Rogowski gave me a real boost and confirmed that I am ready to jump a level to fight six rounders.

“Not many leap to this level so soon but I’ve served most of my apprenticeship in the amateurs and the World Series of Boxing so I am ready get stuck in," he added.

The ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ is preparing himself for a busy 2017 and an assault on the title holders in Ireland and Europe.

"I want at least four good fights this year, jumping in level each time so that I can get in contention for an Irish title and into the European rankings,” he said.

“I haven’t got time to be messing about and want to get to championship level as soon as I can and give the fans exciting fights that they can talk about for years.

"Boxing can be a lonely game but when you have the support behind you it makes all the long hard days of training that much easier"

"The atmosphere for my first two fights was unbelievable. The crowd gets bigger and bigger and the knockout win last time out really got people talking.

“That’s given me a real push, boxing can be a lonely game but when you have the support behind you it makes all the long hard days of training that much easier," explained the said the five-time Irish champion.

Despite not having an opponent to focus on yet, Donovan says his team have been running the rule over potential fighters.

"I have started my training camp already,” he admitted.

“My team are looking at couple of tough Europeans or even a South American for this fight and that will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ve seen the names of the guys they looking at bringing over and watched a little of them on YouTube.

“I know I’ll have my hands full so I’m fully focused on February and giving the support another show to remember.”