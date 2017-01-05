Paddy Barnes will fight for the second time as a professional in the Belfast Waterfront Hall on 18 February, it has been confirmed.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the two-time Olympic medallist after beating Stefan Slavchev in his first bout in November of last year.

Barnes claimed victory in an unusual manner after his opponent lifted him up during the fourth round, which led to a disqualification.

The card will be headlined by Jamie Conlan as he continues his journey towards a planned world title shot.

Marc McCullough will also be part of the bill.