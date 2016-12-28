Belfast boxer has Carl Frampton capped off a terrific 2016 by being named the ESPN fighter of the year.

Frampton will defend his WBA world featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on 28 January.

The 29-year-old became Northern Ireland's first world champion at two weight divisions with a pulsating victory over Santa Cruz on a majority decision at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last July.

He'd beaten Scott Quigg in a split decision in a super-bantamweight world title unification bout the previous February.

Frampton said he was "privileged and honoured" to receive the award as he looks to hit even greater heights in 2017.

LKast mont 'the Jackal' said he believes he can beat Santa Cruz more convicingly in their Vegas rematch.

"No matter who I fight, I always get better the second time," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I feel like I have a good boxing brain and can adapt and understand their style.

"The only person I've fought twice as a professional is Kiko Martinez and I was much more comfortable the second fight."