Darren O’Neill, Dean Gardiner and Sean McComb will fly the flag for Ireland in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in the 2017 season.

The Kilkenny heavyweight, Tipperary super-heavyweight and Belfast lightweight were signed by Venezuela and the British Lionhearts in yesterday’s international foreign boxers draft at AIBA headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WSB teams are required under the rules to have a certain percentage of foreign boxers in their sides.

2012 Olympic captain O’Neill could line out for Venezuela, who he boxed for last season, on February 3 versus Cuba in Cuba and McComb and Gardiner for the Lionhearts away to Italia Thunder on February 10.

“This will be my (WSB) debut and I’m happy enough with the draw close to home,” said European Games bronze medallist McComb.

Gardiner signed with Puerto Rico in the WSB last season and fought for Mexico the season prior to that.

Ireland’s boxers have competed in every season of the WSB since its launch in 2010.

Paddy Barnes and Steven Donnelly earned their places at this year's Rio Olympics thanks to their rankings in the competition.