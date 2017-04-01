Courtyard Liffey Celtics 64-54 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Courtyard Liffey Celtics overcame Ambassador UCC Glanmire to take the Women's Super League play-off final 64-54 at Letterkenny IT.

Liffey Celtics drove into a lead midway through the first quarter and did not let it go.

Sorcha Tiernan and Anna Pupin were the standout stars for the Kildare side who were without the services of their taliswoman, Emma O’Connor, who suffered an injury in their semi-final against DCU Mercy last weekend.

“I can’t put it into words at the moment," said Liffey Head Coach, Mark Byrne.

"I’m so proud of the girls. They have done so well. If you’re ever going to win anything, chances are you’re going to have to go through Glanmire to do it.

"I think we’ve come on so much since the Cup final – we’ve won eight in a row since that day and I’m so proud of them."

Elsewhere, Templeogue and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will go head-to-head in the Men’s Champions Trophy final tomorrow evening at 4pm as Templeogue battled hard against UCD Marian in the semi-final today, while Tralee came through an absolute thriller with Griffith Swords Thunder to book their spot in the final.

In the Men’s League Cup semi-finals, there were wins for BFG Neptune and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin to set up a final showdown between them at midday tomorrow, while the third game of the day will see the Women’s Division One play-off final between ITC Basketball and Marble City Hawks tip in at 2pm.