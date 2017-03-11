Templeogue will be awash in a sea of red for the next few days as their men’s Super League team stormed to a 96-93 win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at Oblate Hall this evening.

This win, coupled with their midweek win over Pyrobel Killester, was enough to see them safe at the top of the table and they were officially crowned Basketball Ireland Super League regular season champions 2016-17.

“I'm absolutely thrilled," said coach Mark Keenan afterwards.

"We had to really dig deep after a slow start, maybe it was the occasion, maybe a bit nervy, but once we got going the boys were amazing. We pulled that out of the fire. Our defence wasn’t up to scratch early on, so we knew that needed to step up and it did.”

While Tralee established an early 17-31 point lead, Lorcan Murphy was the star of the second quarter for Templeogue, urging his team on with superb scores to close the gap to 48-54 by the half.

It remained neck in neck throughout the third and fourth, with the real story of the game coming down to the last minute, which saw Mike Bonaparte soar through the air for a massive offensive rebound with 58 seconds on the clock as he netted the ball home to send Templeogue into a three-point lead.

Trae Pemberton took to the free throw line at the other end, and with the battle of the free throws well under way, it soon was back to a one-point game at 94-93.

However, Bonaparte was on hand to keep a cool head in the last 20 seconds, as he went to the line to shoot two and netted them with panache to see Templeogue home to their first league title.

In the women’s competition, ITC Basketball were crowned Basketball Ireland Division One regular season champions, and their 63-60 point win over Oblate Dynamos at home today was the icing on the cake for Martin Conroy’s charges as they scooped the coveted title and continued an unbeaten run in the league that started in January 2016.

“For us to win the title here in our home gym is fantastic,” said Conroy.

“It’s been a big year, we’ve only lost one game - a cup game - since last January and it’s just been incredible.”