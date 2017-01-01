Templeogue closed off 2016 with a bang as they came back from a shaky first half to win out 98-75 over DCU Saints in the Oblates.

For head coach Mark Keenan, the New Year’s Eve win marked his side’s 12th successive win, leaving them as the only unbeaten side in the Men’s Super League.

“It’s great to win today but we’re looking at it as if the league is starting off again now, we need to forget about the 11 wins prior to today and take it one game at a time,” he reflected.

“It wasn’t pretty for a long stage of the game. In the first half, they were beating us at everything.

"Our defence had to step up in the second half - and they did - we held them to 31 points so that was a great plus. Getting over the Christmas break always kind of disrupts your rhythm and flow. I’m delighted the way we came out in the second half, and put the game away.”

Meanwhile, Griffith Swords Thunder had to dig deep to maintain their second place spot in the League as Pyrobel Killester lead the way for three of the four quarters in their clash in the ALSAA.

“We were down 11 at half time, we weren’t playing well but we knew what we needed to do," said Swords head coach Dave Baker.

"I think the cobwebs are truly knocked off after today. All credit to Killester, they never gave up, but I think we dug deep on it and showed a lot of depth to come back against that run they had and win it out convincingly in the end.”

Elsewhere, it was neck-and-neck down in the arena in UL as Belfast Star just pipped the home side Radisson Blu UL Eagles by one point (64-65), while SSE Airtricity Moycullen had just six to spare over KUBS down in Galway (87-81).

On Friday night, a hugely impressive Trae Pemberton drove Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to victory over Cork neighbours UCC Demons, netting 25 points for the Kerry side to ease them to victory.