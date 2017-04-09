Ireland’s Mark Christie and Britain’s Gemma Steel were the big winners at the 15th edition of the Great Ireland Run in the Phoenix Park this morning.

Christie and Steel triumphed in the men’s and women’s 10k races, which attracted local and international talent as well as serving as Irish National Championships for the distance.

Christie clocked an impressive 29 minutes and 30 seconds, ahead of Britain’s Graham Rush and Mick Clohisey.

Speaking after his victory, the Mullingar athlete said: “The Great Ireland Run 10K is a challenging course, so I’m delighted to have crossed the finish line first.

“The atmosphere was electric and I’ll definitely be back to regain my title in 2018.”

Mark Christie from Mullignar Harriers happy with his #GreatIrelandRun win, despite the windy conditions. Well done @christie3k pic.twitter.com/qth66CayPs — Great Run (@Great_Run) April 9, 2017

The women’s race lost some of its lustre when leading Irish hope Fionnuala McCormack was forced to withdraw this morning due to injury.

Steel led home a one-two for Britain, recording a winning time of 34:15, with Jenny Spink filling the runner-up berth.

Kerry O’Flaherty finished third to ensure Ireland earned a podium finish.

Emmet O’Briain and Fiona Nelson were victorious in the 5k races.