Athletics Ireland have announced the appointment of Paul McNamara as Director of High Performance.

He will take up the role next month

McNamara joined Athletics Ireland in 2006 as a Regional Development Officer. He was responsible for the Endurance programme in Athletics Ireland, is an IAAF Level 1V endurance coach and a certified Coach Education Tutor.

He has been on secondment to Athlone Institute of Technology since 2013 working with its athletic programme and managing AIT Grand Prix.

McNamara was also part of the management team at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam and the Rio Olympics.

He is a member of Athenry AC and was a gold medalist at the schools international cross-country in 1991. He represented his country at the European and World Cross Country Championships and is a three-time national champion.

McNamara attended Providence College from 1994-1998 competing in NCAA competition and serving as team captain in his senior year.